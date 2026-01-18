WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Scotland | independence | Britain

Scottish First Minister Says a May Majority Means New Independence Push

Scottish First Minister Says a May Majority Means New Independence Push
Scottish First Minister John Swinney speaking to media at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh earlier this month. (AP)

Sunday, 18 January 2026 06:17 AM EST

Scotland's first minister, John Swinney, said on Sunday ⁠he would call for another independence referendum if his SNP won a majority in May's Scottish parliament elections, a result he added could end Keir Starmer's premiership.

Swinney, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party ‍which has governed Scotland for nearly 19 ‍years, appealed to independence-minded voters to hand his party a big majority in May, when Wales ⁠will also vote in Welsh parliament elections and some voters in England will take part in local polls.

In a ​referendum in 2014, Scots rejected ending the more than 300-year-old union with England by 55% to 45%, but nationalists argue that the vote ‍for Brexit two years later, which the majority of Scottish voters ⁠opposed, changed everything.

Asked by Sky News whether winning a majority in May would be a green light to demanding another independence referendum, Swinney said: "Yes ... I am being straightforward ... if people in Scotland ⁠want Scotland to become ​independent the SNP has ⁠got to do really well in this forthcoming election."

Britain's top court has ‍ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence without approval from ‌the British parliament, but Swinney said he believed Starmer would not be prime minister by the end of the year.

"The ⁠United ​Kingdom is allegedly ‍a partnership of equals, so Scotland has a democratic right to decide our own future and secondly if ‍I win a majority ... I don't think Keir Starmer will be the prime minister."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Scotland's first minister, John Swinney, said on Sunday ⁠he would call for another independence referendum if his SNP won a majority in May's Scottish parliament elections, a result he added could end Keir Starmer's premiership.Swinney, leader of the pro-independence...
Scotland, independence, Britain
250
2026-17-18
Sunday, 18 January 2026 06:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved