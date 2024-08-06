Schumer Rips Radio Host Erickson Over 'No Jews' Charge

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ripped conservative radio host Erick Erickson on X on Tuesday after Erickson tweeted, "No Jews allowed at the top of the Democrat party."

Schumer, who is Jewish, responded, "News to me."

Erickson made the post on X after publishing a substack article in response to Kamala Harris' pick of Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate instead of Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro.

In the article, titled, "BREAKING: No Jews Allowed," Erickson wrote, "Josh Shapiro is a popular governor in a swing state with eighteen electoral college votes. But he is Jewish."

He added, "Harris has given the antisemites of the Democratic Party a heckler's veto in the choice of her running mate and rejected the strategic play with eighteen electoral college votes for a white guy from a safe Democrat state who will not alienate the people who hate Jews.

Schumer was not the only one to drag Erickson on social media. Context added by X users noted that "The Senate Majority Leader, Secretaries of State, Treasury, Homeland Security, Attorney General, Director of National Intelligence, and the husband of the 2024 presidential nominee are all Jewish."

Others were quick to respond. One user wrote, "Yes, I went to both JD Vance and Donald Trump's bar mitzvahs." Another asked, "Who was the last Jewish nominee on a Republican ticket?"

Shapiro has faced criticism from the Pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic party over his support of Israel.