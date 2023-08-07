×
Key Saudi Wealth Fund Takes $16B Fall From SoftBank, Tech

(Dreamstime)

Monday, 07 August 2023 09:48 PM EDT

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has reported a $15.6 billion loss in 2022 after the value of its investments in SoftBank Vision Fund plumeted while other tech ventures suffered a  market downturn.

According to Bloomberg, in addition to $11 billion of losses on investments — these were announced by the fund in July — there were losses in operations, taxes and other expenses.

Bloomberg cited an annual financial report published Sunday.

By way of contrast, the Public Investment Fund, also known by the acronym PIF, made income of $25.4 billion the year before, the news organization said.

PIF is  chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As reported, it greatly upped the proportion of its assets dedicated to Saudi stocks last year, from 24% to 32%. It also reduced that portion collected under the term International Strategic Assets.

This portfolio, Bloomberg said, includes UK football club Newcastle United FC. It also includes a sum in a Blackstone Group fund that invests in American infrastructure.

The PIF is a key part of the government’s push to diversify from oil. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
