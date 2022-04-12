Saudi Arabia TV Mocks President Biden, VP Harris in Comedy Sketch

Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC), a state-run TV network in Saudi Arabia, has taken a few satirical jabs at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For its comedy show "Studio 22," MBC recently satirized Biden and Harris in a skit, portraying America's highest-ranking political figures as forgetful, disorganized, and unprepared for public speaking.

The 68-second clip, which went viral in America Tuesday, starts out with Biden and Harris' characters walking onstage to greet photographers, supported by a number of U.S. flags.

However, things got rocky after that.

First off, Biden points to an unseen member in the crowd, before abandoning the speaking podium altogether.

Upon being escorted to the microphone by VP Harris, Biden's character mutters,

"Thank you very much. ... Today, we gotta talk about the crisis [in] Spain."

(VP Harris stealthily corrects him.)

"Yeah, we've got to talk about the crisis in Africa."

(Harris corrects him again.)

"I want to talk about the president of Russia" ... before seeking Harris' assistance once more.

"Putin. Yeah, Putin. Putin, listen up. I have (a) very important message for you. The message is" ... and then Biden's character falls asleep at the podium.

After waking up from a seconds-long nap, Biden's character transitions to, "And the president of China" ... without finishing the previous thought.

And for a final act, Biden's character says, "Thank you to correct me, First Lady" — an erroneous reference to Harris' actual status as vice president. Biden then says, "Thank you very much, and may God bless th... ," before dozing off once more.

Harris' character then shouts, while holding Biden up: "Thank you all. Hallelujah! Clap to your president! Right now!"

After that, she dragged Biden's character off the stage.

The state-run network mocking Biden and Harris during the Russia-Ukraine war had some people wondering whether the Saudis perhaps were signaling increased concern with the administration reportedly reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden, regarding a likely conversation about fuel prices and oil reserves.