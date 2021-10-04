'SNL' Ratings Down 50 Percent From Last Year

The sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live's" season premiere showed a marked decline than its previous premiere. This year's 47 season premiere attracted only 3.5 million viewers, compared with last year's 7.5 million, according to Showbiz 411.

The drop-off in viewership is because the series doesn't feel like "fun" anymore, Breitbart's John Nolte wrote.

"The heyday of SNL pushed the envelope," he wrote. "You go back and watch those old shows, and, sure, they were always hit or miss, but at least they were anti-establishment. No one was inoculated from satire in those days. Today's SNL comes off as the same Church Lady SNL used to make fun of.

"Watching SNL is more exhausting than fun.

"SNL used to be, above all things, fun."