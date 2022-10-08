×
Tags: satellite | crimea | bridge | russia

Satellite Imagery Shows Structural Damage to Collapsed Crimea Bridge

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

By    |   Saturday, 08 October 2022 07:57 PM EDT

Satellite imagery from Maxar shows significant structural damage to the collapsed bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia.

An explosion Saturday caused the collapse, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's war efforts in southern Ukraine. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which killed three people.

maxar-bridge-inset-1.jpg(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Maxar in a press release said significant structural damage was apparent on the bridge span that carries vehicle traffic, with several sections having dropped into the water below.

"On the adjacent span that has a rail line, several train rail cars on the bridge span are on fire and a firefighting helicopter is flying toward the bridge," it added.

maxar-bridge-inset-2.jpg(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

The speaker of the Russian-backed regional parliament in Crimea accused Ukraine, but Moscow didn't apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge, and some lauded the destruction on Saturday. But Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The explosion, which Russian authorities said was caused by a truck bomb, risked a sharp escalation in Russia's eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for President Vladimir Putin to declare a "counterterrorism operation," shedding the term "special military operation" that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.

Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia, and put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

Hours after the explosion, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who this summer was placed in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 08 October 2022 07:57 PM
