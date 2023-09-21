Ukraine Suspends 'Transgender' Spokesperson: Not Our Citizen

The Ukrainian military announced Wednesday that American transgender spokesperson Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, who has been serving as a junior sergeant for Ukraine, has been suspended for making unauthorized statements on social media, including criticisms of U.S. Senator J.D. Vance.

Earlier this week Ukrainian President Vlododymyr Zelenskyy ordered that Ashton-Cirillo, who is not a Ukrainian but served as a military translator, be immediately dismissed.

"The statements of JSgt Ashton-Cirillo in recent days were not approved by the command of the TDF or the command of the AFU," the Ukrainian military posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"When conducting military operations against the aggressor, the defense forces of Ukraine strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law."

The Ukrainian military will conduct an official investigation into Ashton-Cirillo's comments and the circumstances behind them, and "appropriate decisions would be taken," the post said.

"Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended immediately, pending the investigation."

According to a source close to Zelenskyy, Ashton-Cirillo was appointed to the role without his approval and his office was deeply troubled she has been providing messages inconsistent with his government’s views.

The Ukrainian military did not elaborate on its statement about the comments in question, but earlier this week, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, wrote a letter to Biden administration officials demanding more information on her, after she posted a video on social media claiming that Ukraine was going to "hunt down" Russian propagandists.

"Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam an uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes," she said in the video.

"And this puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia’s war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served as we in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty and complete liberation."

In his letter, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Vance demanded any information the U.S. government has on Ashton-Cirillo, reports Breitbart.

"In recent days, a video has circulated of an individual who claims to be an English-speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military," he wrote. "In the video, this individual, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, looks directly into the camera and threatens physical violence to anyone who circulates 'Russian propaganda.'

"A number of reports purport to offer additional information, much of it unconfirmed, regarding Ashton-Cirillo," Vance added.

"I’ve seen claims this individual is an American, a former intelligence operative in the United States, and an employee of the Ukrainian government. Others have argued that Ashton-Cirillo is pulling an elaborate prank. If so, kudos for the delivery of high-quality humor."

Vance asked in his letter if Ashton-Cirillo is a U.S. citizen, if she's being paid to participate with the Ukraine military through U.S. funding, and if there is reason to believe the Ukraine military was planning acts of violence, as she claimed.

After the letter became public, Ashton-Cirillo responded, again on social media, saying that people who use pro-Russian narratives are not entitled to be called journalists and do not deserve free speech protections. Further, she said they should be tried as war criminals.

Ashton-Cirillo's X page is still active, and she makes no mention of the suspension from the position as a Ukrainian military spokesperson.

She told Newsweek, while responding to Vance's questions about action against propagandists, that "International Tribunals along with the Ukrainian courts are in place to indict and hold fair trials for those who are suspected of committing war crimes."

"Only the Kremlin propagandists have spoken of extrajudicial killings since political assassinations and journalist murders are a hallmark of the Putin regime," she said.

She also answered, in a video on X, questions about working for the U.S. government.

"Simply put, I am an American serving as a Ukrainian infantry soldier and combat medic who was brought from the zero line and assigned to the TDF's Media Team in the dual role of spokesperson and Russian disinformation analyst," she said.

Ashton-Cirillo, who is originally from Nevada, went to Ukraine in March 2022 with plans to report on refugees, but ended up connected with the Ukrainian military and serving as a spokesperson to explain the war to English-speaking audiences, reports France 24.

She told the network that her unit's mantra is to "embrace the hate of the Russians," and if they are "angry at us, it means we are doing our job."

Russia, in turn, has taken that challenge, airing an hour-long special on Ashton-Cirillo, referring to her as a "terrible disgrace to the Ukrainian people" and a "monster."