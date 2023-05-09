Rep. George Santos Charged by Justice Department

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against embattled Republican Congressman George Santos of New York, three anonymous sources informed CNN this week.

Santos will appear Wednesday in New York's eastern district on undisclosed charges. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been probing allegations of false statements in his campaign finance filings.

It comes as top congressional Democrats and even some Republicans have called for Santos to resign after he admitted to lying about his resume in December, the New York Post reported.

"I believe voters have the right to hold government officials to the very highest standard of honesty and trustworthiness," Republican Congressman Max Miller of Ohio said in February.

"The people's representatives must respect the need for transparency and candor with Americans. It is not okay to fabricate or lie for political gain," he continued. "This is especially true when the lie seeks [to] benefit from the murder of millions of Jewish people. I do not believe George Santos can effectively serve and should resign."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN on Thursday that he would "look at" the charges before determining whether Santos should be removed from Congress.

McCarthy previously defended Santos ahead of calls for his resignation months before.

"I do not have the power simply because if I disagree with somebody or what they have said that I remove them from elected office," the California Republican said at the time.

Still, he qualified his comments with the ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation not finding him to have broken the law.