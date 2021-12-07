'Santa' Getting Concealed Carry Permit Sparks Social Media Backlash

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is facing backlash on social media for a tweet showing a man appearing as Santa applying for his concealed carry permit.

"Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?" the sheriff's office tweet read, along with an accompanying picture of a man dressed as Ole Saint Nick. "Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?"

According to The Hill, Twitter users objected to the tweet, pointing to the shooting in Oxford, Michigan. The Washington Post reported that the high school student shot and killed four of his classmates and injured seven others.

One Twitter user, responding to EPSCO's tweet, said, "I'm sitting here in downtown Oxford, MI, waiting for the candlelight vigil to start to pay tribute to 4 students who were murdered by a handgun smuggled into the school...But by all means, tell kids Santa carries a concealed weapon."

"I don't think the idea of Santa needing a handgun is as uplifting as you think it is," another tweeted.

Amidst the backlash, EPSCO wrote in a follow-up statement that the tweet was "intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff."