Tags: sanders | colorado | headcoach

Report: Deion Sanders Set to Take Colorado Job

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders (Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac)

Saturday, 03 December 2022 03:42 PM EST

After three seasons coaching Jackson State, Deion Sanders is set to accept the head-coaching job at Colorado, ESPN reported Friday night.

Sanders previously acknowledged that he was offered the Colorado job, and CBS News Colorado reported that the Buffaloes were set to give him more than $5 million annually.

ESPN reported that Sanders and his colleagues had already reached out to coaches and staffers in Boulder regarding their availability, with a similar outreach being done to point potential recruits to a Sanders-led program at Colorado.

Meanwhile, Sanders' current team is undefeated and set to play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference's championship game on Saturday. Jackson State (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) will oppose Southern (7-4, 5-3) at Jackson, Mississippi.

CBS reported that Sanders will announce his future plans on Sunday.

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who also played Major League Baseball, was a broadcaster following his playing career until he was hired by Jackson State in September 2020.

He led the Tigers to a 4-3 record in the spring 2021 season (postponed from the fall due to COVID-19), then guided Jackson State to an 11-2 mark and a SWAC title in the fall of 2021. That campaign ended with a loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

The Buffaloes got off to an 0-5 start this season, which led to the firing of head coach Karl Dorrell. Mike Sanford took over on an interim basis and led the squad to a 20-13 overtime win over Cal in his debut, but Colorado then lost its final six games to finish 1-11 (1-8 Pac-12).

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 03 December 2022 03:42 PM
