Putin to Meet Heads of Foreign Companies in St. Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the road construction development via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on June 2, 2022. (Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik/AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 12 June 2022 04:32 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is still likely to meet with leaders of foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), but officials won't reveal who with, fearing pressure from the United States amid economic sanctions.

"In order not to give more work to American ambassadors, I will not announce anything now," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly told TASS.

"We expect a very, very interesting plenary session."

A plenary session is out in the open at the forum, but Putin has traditionally met with foreign corporations' leaders at the forum. He could still interact with business leaders in the "plenary session" at the June 15-18 SPIEF, according to the report.

World diplomats are putting pressure on businesses to stand up against Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Newsmax in an exclusive interview late last month in Kyiv that the world needs to continue to amp up sanctions against Russia, especially economically.

Also, Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak told Newsmax that the sanctions are bold in their words, but have lacked carry through on the execution.

Sunday, 12 June 2022 04:32 PM
