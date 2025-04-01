San Francisco to Issue Speeding Tickets Based on Income

A new speeding ticket program is launching in San Francisco that will issue fines based on the income level of the driver.

Signed into law by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2023, the Speed Safety System Pilot Program authorizes California cities to issue tickets via speed cameras. The program also makes lower-income drivers eligible to have their speeding fines sharply reduced.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), fines for speeding violations range from $50 to $500, but those with a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level are eligible to receive a 50% discount. Indigent or homeless individuals are eligible for an 80% discount on a speeding ticket.

Speed cameras launched on March 20 and are set to operate at 33 locations across the city. Only 12 of the cameras are currently operational, according to SFMTA. Violations begin when an individual drives more than 11 mph over the posted speed limit. There will be a 60-day no-fee warning period when no fines will be issued.

"No matter how you get around our city, you should be able to do it without fearing for your life," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement. "That is why I am proud that San Francisco is now the first city in California to implement automated speed cameras. Speeding is the number one cause of traffic injuries and fatalities in this city. It is my job as mayor to protect our residents and visitors, and that is what we are doing today."

In San Francisco, the speed cameras were all installed in areas the city deemed "high injury," which are the 12% of streets that account for more than 68% of severe injuries or traffic-related fatalities.

A fact sheet for the pilot program explains that speed cameras "will be dispersed across San Francisco in an equitable fashion — reflecting the diverse socio-economic makeup of the city."

"The program is intended to benefit all communities and not single out any particular neighborhood," the fact sheet states.

Other California cities planning to roll out the pilot program include Oakland, San Jose, and Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is planning to launch the program next year to slow down speeding drivers, with an option that will allow low-income individuals to perform community service in lieu of paying a fine.