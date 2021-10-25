2 San Francisco Prosecutors Resign to Join District Attorney Recall Effort

Two prosecutors from San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office have resigned and are joining the effort to recall their former boss, reports NBC Bay Area.

"Chesa has a radical approach that involves not charging crime in the first place and simply releasing individuals with no rehabilitation and putting them in positions where they are simply more likely to re-offend," prosecutor Brooke Jenkins told Fox News in an interview.

"Being an African-American and Latino woman, I would wholeheartedly agree that the criminal justice system needs a lot of work, but when you are a district attorney, your job is to have balance."

Prosecutor Don Du Bain said to Fox News that he thinks Boudin "disregards the laws that he doesn't like, and he disregards the court decisions that he doesn't like to impose his own version of what he believes is just — and that's not the job of the district attorney."

He added: "The office was headed in such the wrong direction that the best thing I could do was to join the effort to recall Chesa Boudin as district attorney.”

Since Boudin took over the role in January of last year, at least 50 attorneys have left the department after either being fired or quitting. A second recall effort is currently attempting to remove Boudin from office.

San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya told Fox News that "Police are the bad guys, and the bad guys are the good guys in the mind of a progressive. Chesa’s good at the blame game. We’re going to call him Mr. Deflector because he’s always pointing the finger left or right and never at the man in the mirror."

According to Fox News, Boudin, during a national organizing call for the campaign group "Our Revolution," said he has "worked tirelessly since day one to follow through on the campaign promises that I made to all of you, and to the people of San Francisco that got me elected.

"It’s following up on those kinds of promises we made, holding corporations accountable, holding police accountable, reducing our reliance on incarceration and instead prioritizing diversion, mental health treatment and keeping families together that I’ve been able to follow through on my commitments to those that elected me."

He said last week that the recall attempt "has nothing to do with the facts or the real challenges our communities are facing. This has everything to do with disrespecting the will of the people," according to NBC Bay Area.