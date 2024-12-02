WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: salmonella | fda | cdc | cucumbers

FDA, CDC, Investigate Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers

Monday, 02 December 2024 07:35 PM EST

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers, the agencies said on Monday.

The outbreak of the infections has been linked to American-sliced cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

As of Nov. 26, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella have been reported from 19 states.

Of the 50 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Infection with salmonella bacteria causes diarrhea, fever and stomach pains.

Of the 33 people interviewed, 27 reported eating cucumbers.

SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms and Russ Davis have initiated voluntary recalls of cucumbers.

The FDA is working with the recalling firms and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary.

It is also working with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers, the agencies said on Monday.
salmonella, fda, cdc, cucumbers
157
2024-35-02
Monday, 02 December 2024 07:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved