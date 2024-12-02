FDA, CDC, Investigate Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cucumbers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers, the agencies said on Monday.

The outbreak of the infections has been linked to American-sliced cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

As of Nov. 26, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella have been reported from 19 states.

Of the 50 people for whom information is available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Infection with salmonella bacteria causes diarrhea, fever and stomach pains.

Of the 33 people interviewed, 27 reported eating cucumbers.

SunFed Produce, Baloian Farms and Russ Davis have initiated voluntary recalls of cucumbers.

The FDA is working with the recalling firms and their direct customers to determine if additional downstream customer recalls are necessary.

It is also working with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato.