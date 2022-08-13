×
Police Investigating Threat Against J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling accepts an award onstage during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts in 2019(Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

By    |   Saturday, 13 August 2022 06:50 PM EDT

Famous children's author and political activist J.K. Rowling announced that police were investigating a terrorist threat levied against her after the Salman Rushdie attack.

An apparent supporter of 24-year-old Hadi Matar, who was charged with the attempted murder of Rushdie on Friday, menacingly provoked Rowling through Twitter while the author was sharing her best regards for Rushdie.

"Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok," Rowling said of the attack.

User Meer Asif Aziz, who identified Matar as a "revolutionary Shia fighter" following in the "fatwa of late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini" in a previous post, responded to Rowling's comment by saying, "Don't worry you are next."

Rowling later assured her followers that police were involved in probing the incident.

Although police are taking the threats seriously, Twitter did not. Rowling shared an image of the company's support team denying her report of terroristic threats from Aziz.

"These are your guidelines, right?" Rowling said as she began to list two pertaining to the situation. "'Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence... 'Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism...'"

The threat against Rowling comes after Rushdie, a provocative atheist author, was stabbed by what appears to be a radical Islamist in western New York this week during a literary festival, The Guardian reported.

According to local district attorney Jason Schmidt, Rushdie suffered three stab wounds to the right front of his neck, another four to his stomach, one to his right eye and chest, and a cut to his right thigh.

The author, now on a ventilator and unable to speak, is reportedly likely to lose one of his eyes, per The New York Times.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Famous children's author and political activist J.K. Rowling announced that police were investigating a terrorist threat levied against her after the Salman Rushdie attack.
salman rushdie attack, islamic terrorism, rowling
