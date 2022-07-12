×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sailor | dead | san | diego | aircraft carrier | navy | carl vinson

Sailor Found Dead on Carrier Carl Vinson Identified by Navy

USS Carl Vinson
USS Carl Vinson. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 01:55 PM EDT

The sailor who was found dead on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Sunday was a 22-year-old petty officer from Oklahoma, the Navy announced in a statement Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Darren Collins was found unresponsive on board the ship at its homeport berth at Naval Air Station North Island early Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m., the Navy said.

Collins' death is under investigation, Military.com reported. The Navy said there are no indications of foul play or that the sailor died by suicide.

Capt. P. Scott Miller, the commanding officer of the Vinson, said Collins was a "talented young man," Military.com reported.

"My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss," Miller said in a statement. "As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family."

Collins joined the Navy in 2019 and reported to the ship in October 2020, the Navy said.

A Carl Vinson spokesperson declined whether Collins lived on board or was working over the weekend, citing the ongoing investigation, Military.com reported.

Related stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The sailor who was found dead on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier Carl Vinson Sunday was a 22-year-old petty officer from Oklahoma, the Navy announced in a statement Monday.
sailor, dead, san, diego, aircraft carrier, navy, carl vinson
211
2022-55-12
Tuesday, 12 July 2022 01:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved