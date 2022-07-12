Sailor Found Dead on Carrier Carl Vinson Identified by Navy

The sailor who was found dead on the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Sunday was a 22-year-old petty officer from Oklahoma, the Navy announced in a statement Monday.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Darren Collins was found unresponsive on board the ship at its homeport berth at Naval Air Station North Island early Sunday. He was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m., the Navy said.

Collins' death is under investigation, Military.com reported. The Navy said there are no indications of foul play or that the sailor died by suicide.

Capt. P. Scott Miller, the commanding officer of the Vinson, said Collins was a "talented young man," Military.com reported.

"My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss," Miller said in a statement. "As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family."

Collins joined the Navy in 2019 and reported to the ship in October 2020, the Navy said.

A Carl Vinson spokesperson declined whether Collins lived on board or was working over the weekend, citing the ongoing investigation, Military.com reported.

Related stories: