Russian Ambassador: Ukraine Dirty Bomb Would Cause 'Radiation Disaster'

Russia's ambassador to the United States doubled down on claims that Ukraine intends to use a dirty bomb in its war with Moscow and warned of a "radiation disaster" if one is detonated.

"Detonation of such radiological explosive device will have the magnitude comparable to an explosion of a low-yield nuclear weapon," Anatoly Antonov said in an article posted by the Russian embassy on the Telegram messaging app, according to Newsweek.

U.S. officials rejected claims that Kyiv was plotting to explode such a device. A dirty bomb is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a mix of explosives and radioactive material such as powder or pellets.

"The blast wave will disperse radioactive substances over the area of up to several thousand square meters," Antonov said. "Contaminated territories will turn into an exclusion zone for 30-50 years."

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations watchdog, confirmed last week it found no sign of "undeclared nuclear activities" at three sites it inspected in Ukraine in response to the allegations from Russia.

The IAEA issued a statement saying it had been granted "unfettered access" to the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody, and Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

"Based on the evaluation of the results available to date and the information provided by Ukraine, the agency did not find any indications of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at the locations," the IAEA said.

Antonov's claims come as fears grow about the use of atomic weapons by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has warned about his readiness to use "all means available" to fend off attacks on Russia's territory.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington and Moscow have held talks aimed at lowering the rhetoric about Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.