×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | warship | cruise missiles | black sea

4 Russian Cruise Missile Warships in Black Sea

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:20 AM EST

Four Russian warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles are on standby in the Black Sea, a Ukraine military leader said Tuesday.

Ukraine's South Operational Command (SOC) confirmed the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy continues maneuvering with its naval group, increasing the presence of missile carriers," the statement said. "Currently, there are 15 warships, including two surface missile carriers and two missile submarines, whose total volley may reach 24 Kalibr-type missiles, as well as three large landing craft."

According to SOC, the Russians continue to shell the right-bank civilian areas from the left bank of the Dnieper and the water area of the Dnieper-Bug estuary from the Kinburn Spit.

Naval News reported Sunday that a Russian cargo ship slipped quietly into the Black Sea with a suspected load of supplies.

The ship, Sparta IV, was loaded in Syria and sailed with a Russian Navy escort, Naval News said. It passed through the Bosporus at night and was tracked by defense analysts.

The Bosporus, Turkish sovereign waters that run through Istanbul, is closed to warships due to the war in Ukraine. However, Russia is using auxiliaries and merchant vessels to move war supplies through the straits.

Naval News said Sparta IV was expected to unload in Novorossiysk, a base heavily involved in Russia's unprovoked invasion.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Four Russian warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles are on standby in the Black Sea, a Ukraine military leader said Tuesday.
russia, warship, cruise missiles, black sea
220
2023-20-07
Tuesday, 07 March 2023 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved