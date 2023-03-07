4 Russian Cruise Missile Warships in Black Sea

Four Russian warships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles are on standby in the Black Sea, a Ukraine military leader said Tuesday.

Ukraine's South Operational Command (SOC) confirmed the news on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy continues maneuvering with its naval group, increasing the presence of missile carriers," the statement said. "Currently, there are 15 warships, including two surface missile carriers and two missile submarines, whose total volley may reach 24 Kalibr-type missiles, as well as three large landing craft."

According to SOC, the Russians continue to shell the right-bank civilian areas from the left bank of the Dnieper and the water area of the Dnieper-Bug estuary from the Kinburn Spit.

Naval News reported Sunday that a Russian cargo ship slipped quietly into the Black Sea with a suspected load of supplies.

The ship, Sparta IV, was loaded in Syria and sailed with a Russian Navy escort, Naval News said. It passed through the Bosporus at night and was tracked by defense analysts.

The Bosporus, Turkish sovereign waters that run through Istanbul, is closed to warships due to the war in Ukraine. However, Russia is using auxiliaries and merchant vessels to move war supplies through the straits.

Naval News said Sparta IV was expected to unload in Novorossiysk, a base heavily involved in Russia's unprovoked invasion.