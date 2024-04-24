In response to the United States' move to bolster wartime aid to Ukraine, Russia's Ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, issued a grave warning, signaling heightened tensions between the two nations, Newsweek reported.

With President Joe Biden signing a bill to allocate $61 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, Moscow perceived this as a significant escalation in an already volatile situation. Antonov's words reflect Moscow's stance that such actions by the U.S. push both countries too close to direct conflict.

"America has chosen the path of war and agonizing delays of the inevitable collapse of the Zelenskyy regime," Antonov told Newsweek, emphasizing Moscow's belief that Washington's decisions are determining the fate of Ukraine.

"With their decision, local politicians are actually deciding the fate of an entire country, which is being used as a 'battering ram' against Russia," he added.

The aid package, part of a larger foreign assistance bill, aims to support Ukraine's defense against what the U.S. State Department describes as Russian aggression. The Pentagon has outlined a comprehensive array of weaponry and equipment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

While the U.S. justifies its support for Ukraine as necessary in the face of Russian aggression, Moscow frames the ongoing conflict as being because of NATO expansion along its borders.

Antonov accused the U.S. of engaging in a hybrid war against Russia, exacerbating already strained relations and bringing the world to the brink of a dangerous escalation.

"With bravado of a duelist, it [the U.S.] fatally balances on the brink of a direct clash between nuclear powers," Antonov added. "But it can no longer stay on the thin, worn-out 'tightrope' of the world order. The U.S. is ready to rush headlong into the abyss, dragging others with it."

Despite growing political divisions within the U.S., the decision to provide extensive aid to Ukraine has garnered bipartisan support, reflecting a consensus on countering Russian influence.

"We are sending a powerful message today about the power of American leadership as we support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression," the U.S. State Department said in a statement following the announcement. "The United States will continue to work with the coalition of more than 50 countries we have assembled to provide critical support for Ukraine's forces."

However, Moscow sees the actions as escalating tensions and undermining any prospect of future cooperation between Russia and the U.S. Antonov said that America's approach will ultimately prove futile as Russian resolve remains steadfast.

"The Russian people are completely united around President Vladimir Putin; our Army, Navy, and Russian citizens understand that our cause is just," Antonov said. "All goals and objectives of the Special Military Operation will be achieved."