Russian Businessman with Ties to Putin Denied Bail in Massachusetts

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Vladimir Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 05:39 PM

A Russian businessman with connections to President Vladimir Putin was denied bail during a hearing on Monday by a federal judge in Massachusetts, NBC News reported.

Vladislav Klyushin, 41, requested release ahead of his federal trial in Boston on charges of insider trading and computer hacking, suggesting a $2.5 million bond made up of properties in the United Kingdom and Russia, as well as proposing that he hire armed guards to ensure that he appears in court.

Judge Marianne Bowler denied his request for bail, noting that he has "absolutely no incentive to remain in this country.”

She added: "This court is not convinced that a defendant, who is an individual well-versed in sophisticated financial matters, has access to substantial financial resources and absolutely no ties to this country, will appear as required.”

The judge noted that the Pretrial Services report showed Klyushin allegedly holding about $7 million in real estate in London and parts of Russia, as well as a yacht valued at more than $4 million.

She also pointed out that Russia does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, and that it would be difficult to seize his overseas property if he were to flee.

An attorney for Klyushin did not immediately respond to NBC’s request for comment.

Monday, 24 January 2022 05:39 PM
