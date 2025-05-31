Russian Bridge That Borders Ukraine Collapses

A bridge has collapsed in the Russian Bryansk region that borders Ukraine causing a traffic accident that involved a passenger train, the regional governor said early Sunday.

"Unfortunately, there are injuries," Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that the collapse took place in the Vygonichskyi district in the area of a federal highway.

Russia's Baza and SHOT Telegram channels, which often publish information from sources in the security services and law enforcement, reported that the passenger train crashed into the collapsed bridge.

Baza reported, without providing evidence, that according to preliminary information, the bridge was blown up.

Reuters could not independently verify the Baza and SHOT reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Since the start of the war that Russia launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine more than three years ago, there have been continued cross-border shelling, drone strikes, and covert raids from Ukraine into the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions that border Ukraine.

Russia's emergency ministry said on Telegram that it sent an additional deployment to the fire and rescue units already working at the site.