Trump Blames Zelenskyy for Ukraine's War With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could have settled the war with Russia before it started if he had "half a brain," former President Donald Trump said.

"And that doesn't mean I don't want to help him because I feel very badly for those people," Trump said during an appearance on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David.

"But he should never have let that war start. That war is a loser. Ukraine, remember, is not Ukraine anymore. Every city, almost, is knocked down to the ground, all those beautiful golden domes are laying on their side, smashed to smithereens."

Trump also said he blamed President Joe Biden.

"If we had a president with half a brain, it would have been easy to settle. Everyone will say, 'Oh, this is terrible, he's blaming Biden. Well, I do largely blame Biden," Trump said.

Zelenskyy on Thursday while speaking to the European Council said he told Trump that Ukraine's answer to Russia's invasion is either restoring its nuclear capability or joining NATO.

"Which nuclear states suffered? None except Ukraine... Who gave up their nuclear weapons? All of them? No. Only Ukraine... Who is fighting today? Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the European Council. "As such – and in a conversation with Donald Trump I said – this is our situation.

"What way out do we have? Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, which for us will be a defense, or we'll need to have some sort of alliance, besides NATO. But today we know of no other alliance. NATO countries today are not at war. NATO countries are not fighting. In NATO countries people are still alive. Thank God. That is why we choose NATO, not nuclear weapons.

"And Donald Trump heard me. He said you have a just argument," Zelenskyy said.