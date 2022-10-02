British Defense Secretary: Putin is Not Rational

United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace recently said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "highly unlikely" to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, even though Putin hasn't been acting in a "rational" manner.

While speaking at a Tory party conference, Wallace revealed that Putin had been "given a very clear sense what is acceptable and unacceptable," in terms of deploying nuclear weapons, during recent meetings with the Indian and Chinese leaderships.

Over the past few months, Putin has occasionally threatened to use "all the means at our disposal" in the military conflict with Ukraine, along with the Western nations that have pledged to hinder Russia's military and/or economy.

From Wallace's perspective, the Russians are suffering because some of their suppliers were in Ukraine and had been bombed — for which the secretary pointed out the "strategic genius that President Putin is clearly proving to be."

At a separate conference, U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly reportedly said Ukraine would succeed in pushing out Russian invaders because Moscow's "tanks are fearful of Ukrainian tractors."

Cleverly then said: "We have seen Ukrainians — both their professional army but also those people volunteering, those people, the students and the musicians and the politicians and the artists and the sports stars — taking up arms and defending their country against this illegal, unprovoked act of aggression by Vladimir Putin.

"Anyone here who was a member of the armed forces, you're always told the only thing that a tank fears is another tank," added Cleverly. "Well, Russian tanks are fearful of Ukrainian tractors. That's why Ukrainians will succeed. And when they do and when that fantastic, glorious day comes, then our role evolves, because we have to help them rebuild their country and rebuild their society and rebuild their economy."

Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax that Putin was "gaslighting" when threatening the use of nuclear weapons to "defend" territory he's trying to annex in Ukraine.

"[Putin's] losing," said Graham, while appearing on the "Rob Schmitt Tonight" program. "He's losing on the battlefield, and about 20 political figures [in Russia] call for him to resign."

Graham's response came on the heels of Putin calling up 300,000 military reservists as he tries to annex a large section of Ukraine about the size of Hungary, per a Reuters report.