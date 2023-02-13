×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | vladimir putin | assassination

Top Military Official of Putin Poisoned in 'Assassination Attempt'

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 06:24 PM EST

In an alleged assassination attempt, a top military official of Russian President Vladimir Putin was poisoned by a letter laced with an unknown toxic, according to RadarOnline.com.

Two aides and Major-General Apti Alaudinov were hospitalized on Feb. 8 after opening the supposed letter with a “strong-smelling chemical” substance.

The Daily Star reported the top general survived by “clean[ing] his hands and wash[ing] his nasal cavity.”

The head of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, confirmed the report in a press release last weekend:

"Our dear brother, Apti Alaudinov, was poisoned a few days ago,” said Kadyrov in the statement, reported by RadarOnline.com. “There is an investigation of the assassination attempt … All the poisoned were admitted to a medical unit ... Now General Alaudinov and both adjutants are in a Moscow clinic and are on the mend.”

A similar attempt against the head of Russian state media, Margarita Simonyan, occurred just one day before, according to RadarOnline.com.

Simonyan claims she received a “suspicious” package, but experts found it was not a threat, although she maintains otherwise and is under “state protection,” reported RadarOnline.com.

The report comes on the heels of another alleged assassination attempt involving a pro-Putin musician who was shot in the head.

The musician was 36-year-old Igor Mangushev, who waived the skull of a dead Ukrainian on a stage last August. The execution is believed to have been carried out by the Wagner Private Military Company, of which he was a part.

His wife said, “According to doctors it was a blind gunshot wound, a bullet lodged in his brain, presumably a 9mm pistol bullet. There has still been no investigation. Not even a criminal case has been opened … this was an attempted murder,” reported RadarOnline.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In an alleged assassination attempt, a top military official of Russian President Vladimir Putin was poisoned by a letter laced with an unknown toxic, according to RadarOnline.com. Two aides and Major-General Apti Alaudinov were hospitalized on Feb. 8 after opening the...
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, assassination
287
2023-24-13
Monday, 13 February 2023 06:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved