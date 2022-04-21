Russian Troops Raise Red Victory Flags in Ukrainian Towns

Russian troops have planted Soviet World War II victory flags in Russian-occupied Ukrainian towns, according to media reports.

CNN reported on Thursday that the red flag was "beginning to appear" in some areas of Ukraine that Russia has taken since the Feb. 24 invasion of the country. The red flag contains the Soviet hammer and sickle with writing that says: "150th Rifle, Order of Kutuzov Second Class, Idritz Division, 79th Rifle Corps, 3rd Shock Army, 1st Belorussian Front," CNN reported.

Newsweek also reported on Thursday that Russian troops hoisted the iconic red flag above the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

The red flag was flown over Berlin's Reichstag on May 9, 1945, when the Nazis surrendered to the Soviets.

Russia typically commemorates May 9 as World War II Victory Day with a huge military display and parade in Moscow. Analysts say that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to show the country on that date that he has been victorious in Ukraine.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has largely stalled in recent weeks, with forces retreating from many areas of the country, including the capital Kyiv, after facing logistical issues and unexpectedly fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, Business Insider reported.

Russia has since regrouped its troops in the eastern Donbas region, focusing its efforts there.

Putin announced Wednesday that his military successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with the potential to carry a large nuclear payload. President Joe Biden announced that the United States would provide another $800 million military package to Ukraine.

The U.K. Ministry of Defence tweeted on Thursday that intelligence indicates: "Russia likely desires to demonstrate significant successes ahead of their annual 9th May Victory Day celebrations."

"This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date."