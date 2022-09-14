Ukraine Weighs Dropping Mandatory Service as Russia Faces Manpower Shortage

Ukraine may drop its military conscription as Russia faces its own struggles to retain and recruit for its ongoing war.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told journalists at a press conference, according to Newsweek, that the Soviet model of mandatory service should be "abolished."

"Spending two years learning how to march makes no sense," Shmyhal reportedly stated. "The current situation has shown that men of a certain age should undergo short preparatory courses of two to three months. We are discussing this with our military, this discussion is ongoing."

While Ukraine weighs ending its mandatory service requirement, Russia seeks to remedy its own shortfall in military manpower.

Reportedly, the situation has even moved Russian authorities to visit a St. Petersburg homeless shelter in an attempt to enlist recruits. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been facing morale and discipline issues with its troops on the frontlines.

Still, for Ukraine, it is not clear when such a change in its mandatory military service would take place or if its military supports it.

But Shmyhal says there is a need to reform and transition Ukraine's military to NATO standards.

"We are well aware that after the war, the army cannot operate using the Soviet standards. The army must become professional," he stated.