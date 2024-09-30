Russia Pounds Ukraine With Record-Breaking Strike

Russia unleashed a record number of drone and missile strikes on 11 Ukrainian regions overnight, intensifying its relentless assault and setting a new high for drone attacks in a single month, according to Ukrainian authorities, Breitbart reported Monday.

This marked the 33rd straight night of aerial bombardments across Ukraine, as Russia deployed a record number of drones in September, the most in a single month since the war began in February 2022.

Explosions and gunfire echoed through Kyiv as air defenses worked to fend off waves of drone attacks that lasted five hours.

Despite the intensity of the strikes, Ukrainian officials reported no casualties in Kyiv or elsewhere. However, a fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the southern Mykolaiv region, according to regional Gov. Vitalii Kim, who did not provide further details.

Russia has increasingly relied on Shahed drones, supplied by Iran, to strike Ukrainian cities. These drones are considered a more cost-effective option than expensive missiles.

Ukraine has also been enhancing its drone capabilities, using them not only on the battlefield but also for long-range strikes inside Russian territory. On Sunday, Russian officials recently reported shooting down more than 100 Ukrainian drones.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation in a video released on Monday, marking the second anniversary of Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The annexation followed a 2022 referendum widely condemned by Western nations as illegitimate. Russia had previously annexed Crimea in 2014.

In his speech, Putin repeated his assertion that the West is using Ukraine as a "military base aimed at Russia." He claimed that since the annexation, Russia has been working to rebuild hospitals, schools, and businesses in the occupied territories. At the same time, thousands of Ukrainians have fled these regions due to the Russian invasion.

Putin has justified military action as a means to "protect" the residents of these areas, claiming it was necessary to ensure "the well-being and future of our children and grandchildren."