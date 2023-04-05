×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | putin | deaths

Another Russian Energy Oligarch Found Dead

russian flag
(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 05:39 PM EDT

Igor Shkurko, deputy general director of Russian energy giant Yakutskenergo, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in his Siberian prison cell Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Shkurko was arrested after he was accused of taking a bribe and had just submitted an appeal against the charge, which he claimed was unfounded.

Russian authorities have provided no immediate explanation of his cause of death besides sounding off the possibility of criminal homicide.

Yakutskenergo issued a statement of mourning shortly after the news was announced, declaring that they would "remember him as an open, hospitable person with a big heart and a good sense of humor, the caring head of a close-knit family."

Shkurko was married with two sons and in charge of Yakutskenergo's technical management, the Mail noted.

His death comes amid a slate of unexplained deaths following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine last year, including a number of state-owned energy officials of high rank.

Alexander Tyulyakov, deputy head of corporate security at Gazprom's United Settlement Center, allegedly took his life the day after Putin declared war on Kyiv. And last month, Gazprombank Vice President Vladislav Avayev died.

The Hill reported that Gazprom executives Leonid Shulman, Alexander Tyulakov, and Yury Vornov, as well as former top Lukoil executive Alexander Subbotin, have also been found dead in recent months.

Former Gazprombank Vice President Igor Volobuev previously said he finds it "hard to believe" Avayev shot his 13-year-old daughter and wife before committing suicide last April.

"In my opinion, this is a staged suicide. His suicide was staged," Volobuev stated.

"All these stories are strange. I don't believe in suicide. It will not fit into my head," he added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Igor Shkurko, deputy general director of Russian energy giant Yakutskenergo, was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in his Siberian prison cell Tuesday.
russia, ukraine, putin, deaths
288
2023-39-05
Wednesday, 05 April 2023 05:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved