Ukrainian Intel Official: Without Western Aid, Defeat Looms

A top Ukrainian intelligence official told The Guardian in a Friday interview that the county is heavily reliant on Western aid and at risk of losing its war against Russia.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said Russia currently outguns Ukraine in heavy weapon supplies as he pleaded with Western allies to provide more artillery ammunition.

"Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us," Skibitsky said. "Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our Western partners have given us about 10% of what they have."

According to Skibitsky, Ukraine is roaring through artillery rounds at an unsustainable rate of 5,000 to 6,000 rounds per day.

"We have almost used up all of our ammunition and are now using 155-calibre NATO standard shells," Skibitsky said.

However, as Skibitsky noted, the Kremlin also appears to be running low on rockets. He pointed out that sanctions prevented Russia from producing rockets quickly, which has caused the country to use around 60% of its supplies.

On troop movements, Skibitsky claimed that most of Russia's army was now primarily located in the eastern Donbas border region. Russian troops in Kharkiv are reportedly focused on defending from Ukrainian counteroffensives, with Kremlin troops in occupied southern Ukraine reportedly digging in significantly.

"It will now be harder to get that territory back," Skibitsky said of Russian-fortified southern Ukraine. "And that's why we need weapons.

"If they succeed in the Donbas, they could use these territories to launch another attack on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, [and] Dnipro. Their aim is the whole of Ukraine and more."

The news of Ukraine’s growing struggles against Russia comes a month after President Joe Biden signed a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, with an additional $700 million announced on June 1, Newsweek reported.