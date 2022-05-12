Two Russian Battalions Destroyed in Largest Loss Since War Began

In recent days, two or more Russian battalions were picked off attempting to cross a pontoon bridge on the Donets River in the most significant loss since the beginning of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The shocking losses at the riverbank potentially included more than 100 vehicles and close to 1,000 troops, according to Forbes.

''We still assess Russian ground force in the Donbas to be slow and uneven,'' a U.S. Defense Department official told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the bridge itself was also destroyed.

The Ukrainian armed forces' general staff stated the Russian battalion was attempting to strike the Ukrainian city of Lyman.

''Artillerymen of the 17th tank brigade of the #UAarmy have opened the holiday season for [Russian forces],'' Ukraine's defense ministry said on Twitter. ''Some bathed in the Siverskyi Donets River, and some were burned by the May sun.''

The subsequent shelling from Ukrainian forces destroyed more than 70 T-72 and T-80 tanks, BMPs, MT-LB armored tractors, a tugboat and the pontoon span.

It is unclear how many Russian troops were wounded and vehicles destroyed, according to Forbes.

The news comes as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for more sanctions against Russia until its complete withdrawal from Ukraine and a peace agreement, CNN reported.

Truss also urged European allies to begin planning to help Ukraine rebuild from the war by providing financial and technical assistance "on the principle of a Marshall Plan."

"To help Ukraine, we need to go further and faster,'' Truss said, Sky News reported. "The best long-term security for Ukraine will come from it being able to defend itself. That means providing Ukraine with a clear pathway to NATO-standard equipment."