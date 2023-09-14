×
Tags: russia | ukraine | military | attack | air defense | crimea | triumf

Ukraine Destroys Russia's $1.2 Billion Air-Defense System

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 10:02 AM EDT

Ukraine's continued assault on Russia-annexed Crimea has included long-range Neptune cruise missile attack that reportedly has taken out Russia's $1.2 billion "Triumf" air-defense system Thursday.

Ukraine struck Russian air defense systems near the town of Yevpatoriya in the west of occupied Crimea in a long-range overnight attack Thursday, the Ukrainian military said.

Russia's defense ministry said in a statement its air defenses had shot down 11 drones overnight over the peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. It made no mention of any damage.

A video circulated on social media showed powerful explosions and a plume of smoke rising in the night sky illuminated by a blaze. Reuters could not immediately verify the video.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters the attack destroyed a "Triumf" air defense system in a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine and navy.

Ukraine used drones to take out radar equipment before the two Neptune cruise missiles hit the air-defense missile launchers, an intelligence source told the BBC.

"After disabling the radar stations, the navy units hit the S300 and S400 'Triumph' systems, worth $1.2 billion, by two Neptune cruise missiles," according to the BBC's intelligence source.

First, the source said, drones blinded the air defense system by attacking its radar and antenna, before two Ukrainian-made Neptune cruise missiles were fired at the system's launchers. Ukraine has modified the Neptune anti-ship missile to attack ground targets, military analysts say.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the account.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine launched missiles at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet, in an attack that signaled Ukraine's growing missile capabilities.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 14 September 2023 10:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

