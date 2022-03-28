Irpin Mayor: Ukrainian Forces Liberate City After Russian Takeover

Ukrainian forces regained control of the city of Irpin on Monday, according to its mayor, soon after the area had become a hot spot for clashes with Russian troops.

According to Axios, the Pentagon could not yet verify Oleksandr Markushyn's claims of Irpin's liberation. But the mayor released a video post on social media, relaying the following message:

''We have good news today — Irpin has been liberated. Now the sweep is underway.''

Irpin, which is just west of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, represents another triumph for the Ukrainian people. On Saturday, the city of Slavutych had been temporarily occupied by Russian troops — including the seizure of a hospital and hostage abduction of Slavutych's mayor, Yuri Fomichev.

A peaceful but vociferous protest in the streets of Slavutych subsequently forced the Russian troops to retreat to a different area, and then release Fomichev.

Also last week, Ukrainian officials were reportedly successful in pushing Russian troops out of the town of Makariv, about 30 miles west of central Kyiv.

With Irpin back under Ukrainian control, Markushyn said military forces can focus on liberating the nearby cities of Bucha and Hostomel and the village of Vorzel, according to NBC News.

Markushyn also cautioned Irpin residents against returning right now, citing the possibility of renewed attacks, according to the Kyiv Independent.

''We understand that there will be more attacks on our city, and we will courageously defend it.. ... Irpin is Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes,'' Markushyn said via social media.

The Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

At that point, through missile and airstrikes, Russian troops began strategically targeting, shelling and destroying crucial infrastructure around Ukraine.

