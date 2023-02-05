×
Tags: russia | ukraine | marines | veteran | pete reed | killed | charity

Retired US Marine Killed in Ukraine Giving Aid to Wounded

(Newsmax)

Sunday, 05 February 2023 03:20 PM EST

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed was killed in Eastern Ukraine this week, while reportedly providing volunteer aid to the Ukrainian people through his charity, according to his family.

On Thursday, family members say that Reed had been working on behalf of Global Outreach Doctors in the Ukraine city of Bakhmut, when his ambulance was hit by incoming Russian fire.

"He was the good kind of crazy," Pete's brother, Chandler Reed, told Fox News. "He put himself selflessly in danger all the time to help other people."

Axios reports that Reed's wife, Alex Potter, said her husband was in the process of evacuating civilians in Bakhmut and responding to the wounded — when the Russian shelling occurred.

Also, according to Axios, Reed marks the seventh known death of an American citizen working and/or volunteering in Ukraine, since the Russia-Ukraine war launched on Feb. 24, 2022.

Throughout this period, the U.S. government has openly discouraged Americans from fighting or working in Ukraine, amid concerns of being killed or taken hostage by the Russians.

Pete Reed "died doing what he was great at, what gave him life, and what he loved, and apparently by saving a team member with his own body," said Alex Potter, in an Instagram post.

For the company's organizational chart, Global Outreach Doctors listed Reed as the "Ukraine Country Director."

"This is a stark reminder of the perils rescue and aid workers face in conflict zones as they serve citizens caught in the crossfire," Global Outreach Doctors said in a statement.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 05 February 2023 03:20 PM
