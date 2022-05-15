Fmr Chinese Ambassador: Russia 'Has Already Lost' the War

A former Chinese ambassador to Ukraine said Russia "has already lost the Russia-Ukraine war," in a speech that already has been censored off the internet in China, The Epoch Times reported.

Amb. Gao Yusheng served as China's ambassador to Ukraine from 2005 to 2007 – serving 30 years including in Russia and former Soviet Union states. He broke from the pro-Russia Chinese position, saying Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has already proved to be a failure because of Russia getting cutting cut off from the world.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been supportive of Putin's claims to territory in Ukraine, but the former ambassador said at a recent forum the Putin-dubbed "special military operation" has effectively forced "de-Russification" in the former Soviet countries, too.

The online seminar focused on the impact of the war on China worldwide and Gao's speech posted online was deleted off Chinese-controlled internet, according to the Times.

A version of the speech, allegedly edited by Gao, posted on Hong Kong-registered Phoenix News Media but controlled by the CCP was also deleted.

"Why the Chinese communist regime is so afraid and has to censor Gao's speech from the entire Internet, I think in addition to his saying that Russia will fail, it is also because that he implicitly stated that the international order will be restructured, and both the Communist China and Russia will be excluded from some important international organizations, their influence in the world will decline," Qin Peng said on YouTube channel Qin Peng Time, the Times reported.

"Gao's speech reveals that the Chinese regime basically sees it this way: Russia will be defeated, its status as a great power will be severely weakened, Ukraine will be leaning toward the West, and the status of the Chinese regime will also be seriously affected.

"That's why we've seen recently that the Chinese regime has been eager to adjust its foreign policy, including inviting the Ukrainian foreign minister to give an interview to its official media Xinhua News Agency, talking about the Russian invasion; Chinese official media publish articles that positively reported [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy; and the regime's spokesperson Zhao Lijian has shown relatively friendly attitude toward the U.S."