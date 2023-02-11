×
Tags: russia | ukraine | energy | strikes

Russia Says It Staged Major Strike on Ukrainian Energy Facilities

map with flags pinpointing russia and ukraine

(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 11 February 2023 03:49 PM EST

Russia carried out a "massive strike" on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex on Friday, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday.

In a daily update, the ministry did not identify the energy facilities it claimed to have hit. It said the strike had also blocked the transport of foreign weapons and ammunition by rail to battlegrounds in Ukraine.

Ukraine's armed forces said late on Friday that Russian forces had fired more than 100 missiles and mounted 12 air and 20 shelling attacks. It said 61 Russian cruise missiles were destroyed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of the country.

Russia has repeatedly attacked civilian infrastructure far from the front lines, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power, heat, or water for days at a time in the middle of winter.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


