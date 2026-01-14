WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ukraine | ceasefire | peace deal

Lavrov Dismisses Ukraine Ceasefire Without Peace Deal

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 09:05 AM EST

Russian Foreign ⁠Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia was open for peace talks on Ukraine ‍but that talk ‍of a ceasefire ahead of a ⁠full peace deal was simply not serious.

Asked about a Bloomberg ​report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are ⁠seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that ⁠Putin had ​repeatedly said ⁠he is open to serious ‍discussions about peace in Ukraine.

It would, ‌Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on ⁠the ​latest peace ‍proposals for Ukraine.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian Foreign ⁠Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia was open for peace talks on Ukraine but that talk of a ceasefire ahead of a ⁠full peace deal was simply not serious. Asked about a Bloomberg ​report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President...
russia, ukraine, ceasefire, peace deal
97
2026-05-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 09:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved