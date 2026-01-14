Russian Foreign ⁠Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia was open for peace talks on Ukraine ‍but that talk ‍of a ceasefire ahead of a ⁠full peace deal was simply not serious.

Asked about a Bloomberg ​report that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are ⁠seeking to travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that ⁠Putin had ​repeatedly said ⁠he is open to serious ‍discussions about peace in Ukraine.

It would, ‌Lavrov said, be helpful if Washington briefed Moscow on ⁠the ​latest peace ‍proposals for Ukraine.