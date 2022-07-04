Ukraine: Over 36K Russian Forces Killed So Far

The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed in a Facebook post on Sunday that Russian casualties have surpassed 36,000 since President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion began in late February.

Moscow is also said to have lost thousands of tanks and armored combat vehicles, countless artillery systems, over a dozen warships, and nearly 200 helicopters.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions," the Ukrainian military staff wrote.

Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alleged said during an interview on BBC that Russia's ramped-up offensive in the Donbas has led to between 100 and 200 Ukrainian troops dying in combat every day.

"The Russian forces have thrown pretty much everything non-nuclear at the front, and that includes heavy artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, and aviation," Podolyak informed the outlet, adding that Ukraine requires more rocket launch systems to counter Russia.

Although the Kremlin has been skittish with releasing its own casualty numbers, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Tass in April that 23,367 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries had perished at the time.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian National Security Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych reportedly told local media that around 10,000 Ukrainian troops have died from Feb. 24 until the beginning of June, according to The Brussels Times.

The news comes as noncombatant civilian casualties have reached 4,731 killed, with another 5,900 injured, a June 27 tally by the United Nations read.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the report read.