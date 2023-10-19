×
Russia Carries Out Overnight Air Strikes on Ukraine

Thursday, 19 October 2023 07:47 AM EDT

Russian forces carried out new air strikes overnight on targets in eastern, southern and northern Ukraine, Kyiv's military said on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The air force said 17 different weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones, had been used to strike industrial, infrastructure, civilian and military objects.

Ukrainian forces shot down three drones and one cruise missile, it said.

Russia has carried out frequent air strikes since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including hitting population centers far behind front lines.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. It did not immediately comment on the latest reported air strikes.

Ukraine began a counteroffensive in the south and east in early June but has made only gradual progress against vast Russian minefields and heavily entrenched Russian forces.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


