Russia Rejects Trump Plan as Zelenskyy Warns of Strikes

Russia has rejected President Donald Trump's proposed 20-point peace plan as Ukraine braces for the possibility of renewed large-scale attacks, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement of progress toward a framework for postwar security guarantees.

Russia's Foreign Ministry reiterated Thursday its opposition to a central element of the proposal: the deployment of British and European troops as part of an international peacekeeping force.

Russian officials said the presence of Western soldiers in Ukraine would be viewed as a "direct threat," underscoring Moscow's continued resistance to any arrangement that expands NATO-aligned influence near its borders.

The Kremlin's rejection complicates Trump's efforts to broker an end to the war, but the peacekeeping issue is only one of several objections.

"The document turned out to be extremely far from a peace settlement. The declaration is not aimed at achieving a lasting peace and security but rather at continuing the militarization, escalation and further conflict aggravation," the ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin's strategic objective has long been to weaken Ukraine's ties to the West and reassert Russian influence, while key components of Trump's plan would effectively cement Ukraine's political and security alignment with Europe and the United States.

Earlier this week in Paris, Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, at which the leaders signed a "declaration of intent" outlining plans for a potential multinational peacekeeping force following a ceasefire.

The agreement concluded a meeting of roughly 30 countries, described as a "coalition of the willing," that have pledged support for Ukraine's security if fighting is halted.

On Thursday, Russia warned that any Western troops deployed to Ukraine would be considered legitimate military targets.

The Foreign Ministry accused Britain and France of escalating tensions, arguing that increasingly forceful rhetoric from the coalition undermines prospects for de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians late Thursday that Russia may launch another major attack and urged citizens to heed air-raid alerts and seek shelter.

He said Moscow is exploiting harsh winter conditions while intensifying missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure rather than engaging in diplomacy.

"Right now, Russia is betting more on winter than on diplomacy - on ballistic missiles against our energy system rather than on working with the United States and agreements with President Trump," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He said the situation must change through increased pressure on Moscow and continued international support for Ukraine, thanking allies who continue to stand with the country.