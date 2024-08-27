Reports: Ukrainian Forces Attacked Russian Border Post

Russian Telegram channels with links to the security services said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had attacked a border post in Russia's southern Belgorod region, though there was no immediate official confirmation of fighting there.

Belgorod borders the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have seized Russian territory since staging a lightning incursion on Aug. 6.

The Mash Telegram channel said around 500 Ukrainian troops had attacked two Russian checkpoints at Nekhoteyevka and Shebekino in the Belgorod region.

Mash said up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers with infantry fighting vehicles had tried to cross the border at Nekhoteyevka and were fired on by Russian artillery. It said about 300 Ukrainians had attacked the other checkpoint at Shebekino.

There was no official confirmation of the reports and SHOT, another Telegram news channel, said that Ukrainian forces had been pushed back from Nekhoteyevka after suffering losses. SHOT said there had been no clashes at Shebekino.

In a Telegram message, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov did not refer to the reported fighting on the border but said: "Our situation continues to remain difficult."