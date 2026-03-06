WashPost: Russia Giving Iran Data to Hit US Forces

Russia is supplying Iran with targeting information to attack U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to a report.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has been passing Iran the locations of American military assets, including warships and aircraft, since the latest conflict began, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Three officials familiar with the intelligence told the Post the effort appears extensive and may be helping Tehran conduct more precise strikes against U.S. positions.

"It does seem like it's a pretty comprehensive effort," one official told the newspaper.

The reported intelligence-sharing marks the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war involving Iran and U.S. forces.

Russia possesses advanced surveillance and satellite capabilities that could significantly improve Iran's ability to locate American targets.

Since fighting erupted Saturday, Iran has launched thousands of drones and hundreds of missiles at U.S. military sites, embassies, and civilian areas across the region.

A drone strike Sunday in Kuwait killed six U.S. service members and injured several others.

Despite the attacks, the White House says Iran is suffering severe military setbacks from the U.S.-led response.

"The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said, pointing to the destruction of Iranian missile infrastructure, naval assets, and production facilities.

Still, analysts say the increasing precision of Iranian strikes may reflect outside help.

Iran has only a limited number of military satellites and lacks a large surveillance network, meaning intelligence from Russia's far more advanced space capabilities could provide a major advantage.

Experts cited by the Post noted Iranian attacks have been striking radar installations, command centers, and other critical infrastructure with unusual accuracy.

"They’re doing this in a very targeted way," said Russia military analyst Dara Massicot. "They’re going after command and control."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not publicly responded to the allegations. Moscow has called for an end to the conflict while criticizing the U.S. military campaign.

The reported cooperation also reflects the deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran.

Iran has been a key supplier of attack-drone technology used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, helping Moscow produce large numbers of inexpensive kamikaze drones.

U.S. officials believe Russia may now be returning the favor.

"I think they were very happy to try to get some payback," one official familiar with the intelligence said.

Meanwhile, the broader conflict is straining Western military resources.

The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. and allied forces have already fired hundreds of Patriot missile interceptors to stop Iranian attacks, raising concerns about dwindling supplies that Ukraine also relies on to defend against Russia.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has downplayed Russia's role, saying Moscow and China are "not really a factor" in the conflict.

But intelligence officials warn that Russia's covert assistance underscores how quickly regional wars can evolve into confrontations involving multiple U.S. adversaries.