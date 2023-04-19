Russian Sub Simulates Attack on Carrier Strike Group in Pacific

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine performed a drill in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday that simulated the destruction of a mock aircraft carrier strike group.

Russian state news outlet Interfax reported the Tomsk submarine performed the exercise using 22 Granit anti-ship cruise missiles at targets about 125 miles away.

The simulation was part of exercises by Russia's Pacific Fleet that started Friday to assess its combat readiness.

"The nuclear submarine Tomsk, as part of a sudden check of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, was put on full combat readiness," Roman Velichenko, the vessel's commander, said, according to Interfax. "It deployed to the area of ​​​​execution of combat training tasks for its intended purpose: the destruction of enemy aircraft carrier strike groups, landing units and convoys."

Ships and submarines of Russia's Pacific Fleet moved from their bases to the Sea of ​​Japan, the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, and the Bering Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday, according to Interfax.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 25,000 servicemen;167 ships, including 12 submarines; and 89 aircraft and helicopters, were participating in the exercises since Friday. After the exercises are over, "the fleet's forces will return to their permanent deployment points," Shoigu said.

Russia's navy has been more active in the Pacific than in past years, likely as a result of the war with Ukraine and deepening ties with China. In December, its Pacific Fleet held joint military exercises with China in the East China Sea, which included practicing how to capture an enemy submarine with depth charges and firing artillery at a warship.

