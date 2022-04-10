Does Putin Have May 9 Deadline?

Russia is feeling a "self-imposed pressure" to hit a May 9 deadline for a victory of some sort over Ukraine to coincide with its annual Victory Day celebration of its World War II defeat over Nazi Germany, according to two European officials.

The officials, speaking anonymously to CNN, said the push for a win is part of the reason Russia has regrouped and is shifting its forces to southeastern Ukraine in hopes of scoring a regional victory that may be more reachable than taking over larger parts of the country, including the capital city of Kyiv.

"Consolidating and trying to at least have something to talk about is clearly in their interest,” one of the officials commented. However, the source warned that the increased pressure for a win by the deadline could also cause Russia to make serious mistakes, considering the morale problems being seen in its troops and the logistical issues the military is facing.

Russia traditionally celebrates Victory Day with a speech from President Vladimir Putin and a massive military parade through Moscow's Red Square.

Meanwhile, a second European official said putting a political deadline on the war could cause a "military disaster as a consequence" while leading Russian forces to commit atrocities.

"The stench of these war crimes is going to hang over these Russian armed forces for many years," that official told CNN.

Their comments echo statements from the general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which posted on Facebook in late March that "according to the available information, among the personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, propaganda work is constantly being carried out, which imposes the idea that the war must be completed before the 9th of May 2022," reports The Daily Mail.