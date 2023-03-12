×
Tags: russia | mercenary | army

Russian Mercenary Chief Sets Out Ambitions for 'Army With an Ideology'

Russian Mercenary Chief Sets Out Ambitions for 'Army With an Ideology'

A member of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner and former criminal prisoner sits in the interrogation room after being captured by Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on March 12, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 12 March 2023 07:48 PM EDT

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said in an interview published over the weekend that he had ambitions to turn his private military company into an "army with an ideology" that would fight for justice in Russia.

"After the capture of Artyomovsk, we will begin to reboot," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a clip posted on Telegram. "In particular, we will start recruiting new people from the regions."

"The Wagner private military group must turn from just a private, the best, army in the world which is capable of defending the state, into an army with an ideology. And that ideology is the struggle for justice."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


