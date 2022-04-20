Russia Deploys Up to 20K Mercenaries to Ukraine's Donbas Region

Russia has deployed up to 20,000 mercenaries as part of its new offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region, it was reported on Tuesday.

The mercenaries, from Syria, Libya, and elsewhere, were sent to fight with no heavy equipment or armored vehicles, a European official said.

The soldiers were recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian-backed private military company, the Guardian reported.

"What I can tell you is that we did see some transfer from these areas, Syria and Libya, to the eastern Donbas region, and these guys are mainly used as a mass against the Ukrainian resistance," the official said in the report.

The Pentagon confirmed last month that Russia was seeking to recruit Syrian fighters with urban warfare experience to utilize in Donbas.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was hiring "murderers from Syria" to fight in Ukraine.

It also was reported last month that Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar had committed to send Libyan soldiers to fight for Russia in Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

Syrian ex-soldiers have been offered monthly salaries of between $600 and $3,000, depending on rank and experience, to fight in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

The mercenaries are being deployed to eastern Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks a victory to announce at the May 9 military parade in Moscow commemorating World War II.