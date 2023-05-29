Russian Media Chief Calls for Lindsey Graham's Assassination

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of state media outlet Russia Today, is calling for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to be assassinated following his comments about the war in Ukraine, Mediaite reports.

Graham, during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the aid sent by the United States to Ukraine is the "best money we've ever spent," and later compared the war to the U.S. war for independence, saying that Ukrainians would rather "be free or die." He also said, "the Russians are dying," and these comments were later edited together into a video that made it appear as if Graham was celebrating the deaths of Russians.

Simonyan appeared on a Russian television program where she called Graham a "Lady" and referenced a Soviet general who was involved in the assassination of Leon Trotsky.

"If Lady Graham really said that the money for the killing of Russians is the best money the U.S. ever spent… I hope that in our country, the sons or grandchildren of Sudoplatov are alive, his pupils, or the descendants of his pupils. It's not even hard. We have his address," Simonyan said.

The program's host, Vladimir Solovyov, said in a message to Graham: "Your dirty American money also fully supported the Nazi regime in Germany! You are a Nazi beast and you're following in the footsteps of your predecessors. I'll repeat it once again: you will croak, but the Russian people will live forever!"