Jailed Marine Whelan Whereabouts Unknown in Russia

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 07:55 AM EDT

A lawyer for Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine veteran jailed in Russia on espionage charges he denies, told Reuters on Wednesday she was unable to confirm his whereabouts.

Olga Karlova, the lawyer, said she had sent a request to the prison colony where he is serving out his term in order to find out where he is.

A number of Russian dissidents and people convicted for their opposition to Moscow's war in Ukraine have disappeared from Russian prisons in recent days, in what rights activists say is a possible sign that a prisoner swap with the West involving people like Whelan may be close.

