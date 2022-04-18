Top Russian Editor: 'We Are at War With NATO'

The editor-in-chief of two Russian state-owned media organizations said Russia's current war is against NATO, not just Ukraine.

Margarita Simonyan, editor of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, appeared on "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" and discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

"We are at war with NATO. We alone are at war with them all," Simonyan said. "We must understand that we are not at war with Ukraine. Not at all with Ukraine. And not only is it from the moral and ethical point of view that we are not at war with Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"But from a purely military technical point of view, we are at war with NATO. We are at war with a huge armed enemy, with the most powerful military organization in the world. We alone are at war with them all."

Simonyan's sentiments resemble those of Russian state-owned TV personality Olga Skabeeva, who recently said Russia was at war against the United States.

"Russia's special operation on Ukraine has already turned into what can easily be called World War III," Simonyan said on Russian TV. "Right now, we are fighting if not NATO itself then for sure against NATO's infrastructure.

"That should be understood against the United States of America. 24x7 they are supplying, via the railways through Poland, delivering weapons. It's not a joke that we should seriously think about destroying the railway junctions."

Simonyan's comments came after Ukraine forces sank Moscow's lead warship, Moskva, in the Black Sea.

Although Russian officials claimed the sinking was the result of an onboard fire that accidentally broke out, U.S. officials confirmed to The New York Times that two Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the vessel, seen as the pride of the Russian fleet, killing an unknown number of sailors, and sending the vessel to the bottom of the Black Sea.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that hundreds of Russians were facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a repressive law was passed last month that outlaws the spread of "false information" about the invasion and disparaging the military.