Russia Sends 2 Oil Tankers to Cuba After Blackout

Russia has dispatched two tankers carrying oil and liquefied natural gas to Cuba as the Caribbean island confronts a worsening energy crisis amid President Donald Trump's energy embargo, according to the maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers.com, the Financial Times reports.

Russia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying it will "provide Cuba with the necessary support, including material support.

"Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and fraternal people of Cuba."

The shipments come as Cuba struggles with severe fuel shortages that have disrupted electricity generation, transportation, and industrial activity across the country.

Cuba's national electric grid collapsed on Monday, leaving about 10 million people without power amid a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has crippled the island's already obsolete generation system.

Cuban authorities have in recent months implemented rolling blackouts lasting several hours a day in major cities, including Havana, as aging infrastructure and dwindling fuel supplies strain the national power grid.

Officials have warned that without more energy imports, blackouts could intensify.

The two Russian tankers are expected to provide temporary relief by delivering crude oil and natural gas, which Cuba relies on heavily to produce electricity.

The Financial Times reported that the shipments reflect deepening energy cooperation between Russia and Cuba at a time when both countries face Western sanctions.

Russia has increasingly sought to expand its economic and political ties in Latin America, particularly with countries that have historically opposed U.S. foreign policy.

As for Cuba, it has looked to allies such as China, Russia, and Venezuela to offset the impact of U.S. restrictions.

The U.S. last week temporarily eased some sanctions on Russian oil shipments, reflecting global concerns over sharply higher crude prices due to supply shortages stemming from the Iran war.

Energy analysts say the arrival of Russian fuel could stabilize Cuba's electricity supply in the short term but is unlikely to solve deeper structural problems, including outdated power plants, limited domestic production, and logistical constraints.