Russian and Chinese Bombers Conduct Joint Air Patrol

Saturday, 30 November 2024 10:29 AM EST

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted a joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan, East China Sea, and western Pacific Ocean, Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Russian Tu-95МS and Chinese H-6K strategic bombers conducted an eight-hour patrol accompanied by fighter jets from both countries.

The Russian aircraft took off from and landed at an airfield in China.

The Russian ministry said that the flights did not violate the airspace of any foreign country and was not directed against any specific nations. 

